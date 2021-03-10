Kordić and Dimitrov: With cooperation to the results in the process of joining the EU

PODGORICA / SKOPJE – Accession negotiations and reforms that are being carried out within it, are transforming the society in order for it to better meet the needs of its citizens and improve their standard of living, said Montenegro’s Chief Negotiator with the EU Zorka Kordić and Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov at today’s online meeting. Kordić and Dimitrov expressed satisfaction with the good and friendly relations between the two countries, RTCG reports. They agreed that the two countries share the same foreign policy commitments, as well as openness to mutual co-operation and readiness for joint ventures through a number of EU and regional formats. Kordić pointed out that the citizens of both countries strongly support EU accession, which should be an incentive for both countries to continue even more active work on the implementation of reforms and highlighted the importance of reforms in Chapters 23 and 24, for strengthening democracy and rule of law, but also overall dynamics of negotiations. Dimitrov stressed that the existing mechanisms of cooperation and good practice of exchanging experiences should be strengthened. He suggested that a joint meeting be held as soon as possible in order to agree on future modalities of cooperation and transfer of experiences.