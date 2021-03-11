EC proposes aid package, funds intended for the accession countries as well

BRUSSELS – The European Commission is putting forward a package of almost €530 million in additional financial support under the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF). It will contribute to the efforts deployed by 17 Member States and three accession countries (Albania, Montenegro and Serbia) to safeguard public health in fighting the coronavirus. According to the European Commission, this funding will support part of their public expenditure on medical and personal protective equipment, emergency support to the population, and measures of prevention, monitoring and control of the spread of the disease. The financial contribution proposed by the Commission has now to be approved by the European Parliament and the Council. The financial aid will then be disbursed to the applicant countries.