Stano: Kosovo to form the Community of Serb Municipalities

BRUSSELS – The European Union calls on Kosovo to fulfill the obligations assumed by the agreement signed in Brussels in 2013, including the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities (CSM) in places with a Serb majority, EU spokesperson Peter Stano said in an interview with Gazeta Express, FoNet reports. “Kosovo accepted the establishment of the CSM with the Brussels Agreement. The agreement was reached in good faith and the intentions of the parties involved in the dialogue. The Brussels Agreement was never put out of force,” Stano said, reports Kosovo online. Stano reminded that Kosovo ratified the Brussels Agreement from 2013 in its Assembly by the votes of two-thirds of the deputies. “Thus, it has undertaken an international obligation to implement the agreement,” Stano said, emphasizing that the decision of the Constitutional Court on the establishment of the CSM is misinterpreted in Kosovo. “The court has never said that the CSM cannot be established,” he said, reiterating that the EU expects Kosovo to meet its commitments during Belgrade-Pristina negotiations. EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák also requested the establishment of the CSM during a recent official visit to Pristina.