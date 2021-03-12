EWB SCREENING / Srđan Majstorović: EU does not see that Serbia is fully dedicated to EU integration

There are no chapters, but that is why there is more and more criticism of Serbia. The European Parliament criticizes, the international organizations Freedom House and Reporters Without Borders criticize, as well as domestic experts who know something about European integration. However, Serbia also criticizes Europe for Kosovo, vaccines, and domestic experts for hypocrisy. Where in the chain of these criticisms is Serbia’s European path, how many deadlines have already been broken and why is Serbia the only country in which young people have a negative attitude towards the EU? In the new edition of EWB SCREENING, we talked about this with Srđan Majstorović from the European Policy Centre.