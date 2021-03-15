Albania receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

TIRANA – Albania received the first batch of 38,400 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca on Friday, Exit News reported. As with the other three shipments from Pfizer, Prime Minister Edi Rama personally received the boxes from the charter at the airport of Tirana, alongside his two ministers. He announced that the government will start the vaccination of teachers. Meanwhile, more than two months after it launched, the vaccination of the top priority group, medical staff, is still ongoing. Albania has about 8,000 doctors and nurses. The government claims to have also launched a vaccination campaign for the elderly over 80. The current number of vaccine doses administered daily in Albania vary between 600 to 1000.