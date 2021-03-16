Constitutive session of the new Kosovo Assembly scheduled for 22 March

PRISTINA – Following the elections on 14 February, new Kosovo Assembly will meet for the first time on Monday, 22 March. The session was called by the Acting President Vjosa Osmani, who is also expected to be nominated as the new President in the coming weeks. Central Election Commission certified the final election results on 13 March, giving 58 out of 120 mandates to Albin Kurti’s Vetëvendosje. Kurti and Osmani held meetings with Enver Hoxhaj of the Democratic Party of Kosovo and Ramush Haradinaj of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo on Monday, KoSSev reports.