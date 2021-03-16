16. 03. 2021.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Constitutive session of the new Kosovo Assembly scheduled for 22 March

by EWB

PRISTINA – Following the elections on 14 February, new Kosovo Assembly will meet for the first time on Monday, 22 March. The session was called by the Acting President Vjosa Osmani, who is also expected to be nominated as the new President in the coming weeks. Central Election Commission certified the final election results on 13 March, giving 58 out of 120 mandates to Albin Kurti’s Vetëvendosje. Kurti and Osmani held meetings with Enver Hoxhaj of the Democratic Party of Kosovo and Ramush Haradinaj of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo on Monday, KoSSev reports.

Related posts

Local elections in BiH scheduled for October 4

EWB

President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović today in Brussles

EWB

Bosnia and Herzegovina addopts Economic Reform Programme

EWB