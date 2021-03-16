Only around 1 per cent of CSOs in Western Balkans focus on fight against corruption and organised crime

GENEVA – Only around 1 per cent of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in the Western Balkans work in the field of anti-corruption and organised crime, Balkan Insight reports.

This is a conclusion of a report by from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, GI-TOC, released on Monday. GI-TOC is a network of professionals that focus on the fight against the illegal economy and criminal actors by monitoring evolving trends and building the evidence basis for policy action.

The report’s conclusions were drawn from more than 100 interviews with CSOs and emphasize the importance of civil society in fighting organised crime in the Western Balkans.

The report, however, concludes that CSOs in the WB6 often only indirectly tackle corruption and organised crime, by “working on issues related to drug use, youth development, post-prison reintegration, media freedom, environmental matters and marginalized groups”.

“This report shows that the space for civil society in the Western Balkans is shrinking. This is concerning since civil society has a key role to play in strengthening resilience to organised crime and corruption,” lead author Kristina Amerhauser writes.

The report suggests the international community could act as an intermediary, and international donors should “be more sensitive to the challenges of CSOs, particularly smaller organisations based outside of big cities”.