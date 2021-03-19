Várhelyi: Venice Commission opinions on Western Balkan countries essential in EU accession

BRUSSELS – The Venice Commission has been and will continue to be a valued partner of the EU in terms of motivating Western Balkan countries to pursue necessary reforms, stated European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi today at the 126th online Plenary Session of the Venice Commission. “To give only three examples, your opinions on judicial reform in Albania and North Macedonia and the on-going work on democratic institutions in Serbia are essential to guide the countries in establishing a legal framework that complies with EU standards”, the Commissioner said. He stressed that the accession process and supporting the Western Balkans to deliver on reforms and advance on their respective paths towards the European Union was the primary objective of the EU.