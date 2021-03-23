Kosovo Parliament elects Albin Kurti as Prime Minister

PRISTINA – The Parliament of Kosovo approved the new administration led by Albin Kurti with 67 votes in favor and 30 against. A total of 107 MPs were present in the parliamentary assembly of Kosovo.

In his statement after the voting process, Prime Minister-elect Albin Kurti said that the expectations for his administration are great, which is why his responsibility is just as great, Euronews reported.

He sent a reminder to all the newly appointed officials that they are serving the people and they shouldn’t see themselves as privileged.

“We are chosen and discharged by the people, never forget this. I will lead on the basis of people’s will; the government and the institutions are theirs; they work for them and in their name. Every official that was sworn into office today should keep this in mind. You are in this post, to serve” said Kurti.

Kurti was mandated to form the government on Monday by his closest collaborator in his Vetevendosje party, Glauk Konjufca, hours after the latter was elected as the new speaker.

According to the constitution, the prime minister should be mandated by the President, but when Konjufca was elected as speaker, he was automatically installed as Acting Presiden as well, replacing Vjosa Osmani in that post.