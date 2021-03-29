29. 03. 2021.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

EU to deliver 650,000 Pfizer vaccines to the Western Balkans in April

by EWB

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed Bosnia’s Council of Ministers Chairman that the delivery of 650,000 Pfizer vaccines, donated by the EU, will begin in the Western Balkans in the first half of April, N1 reports. It is added that the distribution of a contingent of 650,000 vaccines will be agreed upon with each of the Western Balkan countries separately. Von der Leyen said that the EU stands by its partners in the Western Balkans. “I have discussed with leaders from the region the delivery of vaccines to Western Balkans’ countries, funded by the European Commission to vaccinate rapidly healthcare workers and vulnerable people. Together we will overcome the pandemic”, wrote the President of the European Commission on her Twitter account. 

Related posts

Hahn to visit Macedonia next week

EWB

Greece ratifies the Prespa Agreement with Macedonia

EWB

Hahn with Michael Roth about Western Balkans

EWB