Meetings with parties in Serbia to be held in the next two months

BRUSSELS – The facilitators of the Inter-Party Dialogue with the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, MEPs Vladimir Bilčík, Tanja Fajon, former MEPs Knut Fleckenstein and Eduard Kukan, completed the internal preparations for the consultation phase of the Inter-Party Dialogue process.

“For the next two months, we have established a robust planning, which consists of meetings with the parliamentary group leaders, the opposition leaders, governmental representatives and other relevant stakeholders in Serbia. The objective is to consult and exchange on the priorities for the agenda of the upcoming round of the Inter-Party Dialogue as well as the modalities of engagement”, the EP facilitators announced.

It was added that the consultation phase comes as a natural follow-up to the launch of the second phase of the Inter-Party dialogue with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Ivica Dačić on 1 March 2021.

“The facilitation team will coordinate with the Speaker the next steps necessary for a successful and meaningful dialogue. The Inter-Party Dialogue process is to be seen as a platform for constructive dialogue between political opponents because cooperation and mutual respect in matters of national interest are key for democracy”, reads the announcement.

On 25 March 2021, the European Parliament has adopted the Resolution on the 2019-2020 Commission reports on Serbia, supported by overwhelming majority of the Members of the European Parliament. With the adopted Resolution, the European Parliament welcomes the launch of the second phase under European Parliament’s facilitation and gives strong mandate to the facilitation team to continue working together with the National Assembly on building consensus and trust across the political spectrum.