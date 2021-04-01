Krivokapić and Várhelyi talked about EU’s assistance to Montenegro

PODGORICA – Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapić talked on the phone with the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi about cooperation in combating COVID-19 pandemic, Government of Montenegro reported. Prime Minister Krivokapić said that he was counting on the EU’s support in eliminating the economic consequences of the pandemic, since Montenegro is committed to the European path. Prime Minister of Montenegro and the European Union Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement also discussed capital projects that are of great importance for Montenegro, the statement reads. Prime Minister Krivokapić thanked Commissioner Várhelyi for concrete advice and support in the implementation of these projects.