Osmani likely to be elected President of Kosovo as LDK agrees to provide quorum

PRISTINA – Former Speaker of the Assembly and Acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani is now likely to be elected President for a full five-year mandate following the decision of her former party, Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) to participate in the election process. Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) confirmed that they would not support Osmani, Gazeta Express reported.

President of Kosovo is elected by the Assembly with a two-thirds majority vote, meaning 80 out of 120 MPs. However, if no candidate receives 80 votes in the first two rounds, an absolute majority of 61 will suffice, provided that there are 80 MPs present. If nobody is elected after the third round, the Assembly is dissolved and new elections take place.

Vjosa Osmani, nominated by the election winner Vetëvendosje, is expected to receive the necessary majority in the third round from the MPs who support the newly-elected government of Albin Kurti. There was, however, a controversy of whether the necessary quorum of 80 MPs will be achieved, as there was a possibility of opposition not showing up for the vote.

However, new chairman of LDK Lumir Abdixhiku announced on Tuesday that their MPs will attend the election process for the new president adding that he hopes the Parliamentary Group of LDK will respect the collective will of majority.

LDK’s 15 MPs would be just enough for the necessary quorum, even if all other opposition parties decline to participate.

“Commendable that LDK will participate in election process for a new president. Hopefully all elected MPs will follow and put the needs of Kosovo citizens above political partisanship. I can hardly imagine risking new elections in the midst of the currently raging pandemic wave,” wrote German Ambassador Jörn Rhode on Twitter.