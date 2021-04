In 2020 Serbia’s alignment rate with EU’s foreign policy declarations was still the lowest as compared to other EU candidate countries in the Western Balkans, showed “An analysis of Serbia’s alignment with the EU’s foreign policy declarations and measures in 2020”, conducted by the International and Security Affairs Centre (ISAC Fund). We talked about the results of the analysis, but also about the foreign policy of Serbia with Igor Novaković, the Research Director of the ISAC fund.