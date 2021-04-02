Serbia to receive first COVAX vaccines, donates Sputnik V to N. Macedonia

BELGRADE – Minister of European Integration Jadranka Joksimovic will receive today a consignment of AstraZeneca vaccines, delivered to Serbia through COVAX programme, Government stated in a press release. The airplane carrying the vaccines will land at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade at 20.00, and others present at the reception will be Head of the Political Sector of the EU Delegation to Serbia Dirk Lorenz, WHO Deputy Director Abebayehu Assefa Mengistu and UNICEF Director to Serbia Deyana Kostadinova. In the first half of 2021, Serbia should receive 345,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX programme. Yesterday, the government made a decision to send a donation of 40,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to North Macedonia, in order to help the citizens of that country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.