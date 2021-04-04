Vjosa Osmani elected as President of Kosovo

PRISTINA – Vjosa Osmani has been elected as Kosovo’s President on Sunday evening after receiving 71 votes in the third and final round of voting at the Kosovo Assembly. Osmani failed to win the required two thirds majority (80 votes) in the first two rounds. A simple majority was required in the third round, while failure to elect a president would have triggered early elections. A former Speaker of the Assembly, Osmani served as acting president between November 2020 and March 2021 after President Hashim Thaçi resigned to face an indictment for war crimes at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague. MPs from Democratic Party of Kosovo and Srpska Lista boycotted the vote entirely, Pristina Insight reports.