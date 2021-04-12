Borrell to Kurti: Looking forward to hosting you in Brussels for the next high-level meeting

PRISTINA – The EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, sent a letter to Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, stressing that he was looking forward to hosting him in Brussels for the next high-level meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue as soon as possible.

According to Gazeta Express, Borrell also said that the European Union had stood firmly by Kosovo and its people in the fightragainst COVID-19 pandemic.

“This fight will remain a major priority for the foreseeable future. We also want to see Kosovo advance on its European path. Determined reform efforts will be needed to strengthen the rule of law in Kosovo and to promote socio-economic development. The European Union stands ready to support you in this regard,” Borrell wrote in a letter published by Kurti’s cabinet.

Borrell said that turning Kosovo’s European perspective into a reality for its citizens also requires a swift continuation of the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and the comprehensive normalisation of relations with Serbia.

“I welcome your commitment to constructively engage in the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue without delay. I look forward to hosting you for the next high-level meeting of the Dialogue as soon as possible and remain firmly committed to helping the two sides achieve a comprehensive agreement,” Borrell wrote in his letter.

“I wish you every success in your new role and look forward to meeting you at the earliest opportunity”, he concluded.