EWB SCREENING / Milan Antonijević: We took a few steps back in the dialogue

Inter-Party Dialogue has been discussed for months. Platforms and columns are being lined up, but what will never get in line is the date when the two sides will sit at the table. However, it is not known whether they will sit at a domestic or European table. Does Inter-Party Dialogue have any chance of succeeding? Is the government trying to make the role of the European Parliament meaningless and can something be learned from the previous rounds of dialogue that have failed? In the new edition of EWB SCREENING, we talked with Milan Antonijević, who led the first Inter-party dialogue in Serbia in 2019 at the Faculty of Political Sciences in Belgrade.