Reynders: Digital Green Certificates for travel should be extended to third-country nationals

BRUSSELS – Digital Green Certificates, which should become operational in the European Union by the beginning of the summer, will be issued for all vaccines, and will be able to third-country citizens, Tanjug reported. European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said during the debate in EP Committee on Freedom and Justice (LIBE) that the main goal of digital green certificates is to facilitate free movement in the EU and help citizens return the basic right to free travel. „The European Commission has proposed that digital green certificates be extended to third-country nationals residing or travelling legally in the EU. European green certificates should become interoperable with international standards, the system should be harmonized so that certificates issued by third countries are automatically accepted in the EU”, Reynders told.