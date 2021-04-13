Western Balkans on the agenda of EU Foreign and European affairs ministers meetings next week

BRUSSELS – Western Balkans will be one of the topics of the informal video conference of the EU Foreign affairs ministers on 19 April, as well as the video conference of the European affairs ministers on 20 April. According to the agenda of the meeting of the foreign ministers, there will be an exchange of views on the Western Balkans, alongside the situation in Ukraine and Ethiopia. On 20 April, the Portuguese Presidency will present a state of play of the Enlargement and Stabilisation and Association Process, but with no discussion and no decisions to be taken, the Presidency confirmed for our portal.