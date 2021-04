BRUSSELS – Instead of 19 April, the EU foreign ministers will discuss the Western Balkans on 10 May, in the hope that a physical meeting of the Council of the EU will be possible then, RTS reported. Meanwhile, Enlargement and Stabilisation and Association Process remains on the agenda of the European affairs ministers on 20 April. The presidency will briefly present the state of play and set out its ambitions in this area for the coming months, the announcement reads.