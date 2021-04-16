Roth warns against re-drawing Western Balkan borders

BERLIN – Minister of State for European at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany warned on Friday that the possible drawing of new borders in the Western Balkans is dangerous. “Drawing new frontiers is a dangerous path”, Roth wrote on Twitter, after the publication of an alleged non-paper attributed to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, which proposed changes to the borders of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Albania by annexing Republika Srpska to Serbia and Kosovo to Albania. “Countries on Western Balkans have a future only as multiethnic and multireligious societies. Regional reconciliation and cooperation are the keys for peace, democracy and prosperity”, Roth tweeted.