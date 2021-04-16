Várhelyi discusses delivery of 650.000 vaccines to the Western Balkans with the ministers

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi discussed this morning the final steps to ensure delivery of COVID-19 vaccines by EU to the region with Foreign and European integration Ministers of the Western Balkans. The aim is to help with vaccination of medical workers and some of the vulnerable groups, Commissioner tweeted. According to Radio Free Europe, 651.000 Pfizer/BionTech vaccines will be delivered to the region from the EU. These are the vaccines coming directly from the EU, rather than the COVAX programme.