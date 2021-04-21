EU confirms vaccine quantity and delivery dates for Western Balkans

BRUSSELS – European Union is sending 651,000 Pfizer/BioNTech doses for the Western Balkans the EU officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the plan, Bosnia and Herzegovina will receive 214,000 doses – the largest portion among all Western Balkan countries, followed by Albania which will receive 145,000 doses and North Macedonia with 119,000 doses. Kosovo will get 95,000 doses, Montenegro 42,000 and Serbia 36,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

According to N1, the first delivery to all partners in the region is expected in May with regular tranches to continue until August. The doses are intended for the immunisation of health workers and vulnerable groups.

“Despite the current global shortage, the EU will deliver life – saving vaccines for the Western Balkans. We have provided support from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. First, with emergency medical equipment like masks, ventilators, intensive care units and ambulance vehicles; second, by strengthening the resilience”, said Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.

The vaccine delivery will be carried out with the support of Austria through the legal arrangement with the producers and the Western Balkans partners.

The doses are funded from the 70 million euros package adopted by the European Commission in December 2020 to help cover the cost of vaccines, secured under the EU’s advance purchase agreements for the Western Balkans.

“It is crucial to speed up the vaccination campaign everywhere”, said President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Layen, adding that the EU stands by its partners in the region.