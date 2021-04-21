Kurti and Vučić separately in Brussels next week

PRISTINA – Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti is set to visit Brussels next week, when he will meet European Union representatives, a Government spokesperson confirmed to Gazeta Express. The government’s spokesperson, Perparim Kryeziu, said that Kurti in Brussels will have bilateral meetings with the EU officials and will not meet Serbian President, Aleksandar Vučić. “Prime Minister Kurti will pay an official visit to Brussels next week when he will meet representatives of the European Union institutions. No meeting has been scheduled between Prime Minister Kurti and President Vučići”, Kryeziu told Gazeta Express. Yesterday, Pristina – based media reported that Vučić and Kurti would go to Brussels next week for talks with EU officials. Those media reported that Kurti and Vučić would also pay official visits to Paris in the next few weeks at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.