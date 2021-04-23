EWB SCREENING/ Vladimir Međak: European Integrations are not a priority of the Government of Serbia

Serbia is at a standstill. Everybody has forgotten about the accession talks with the EU, and everybody is waiting to see if the new methodology can accelerate the accession process of Serbia. Everybody is, at least, hoping that it can. Or, everybody except the ones who are supposed to actually do something on that path. Where is Serbia seven years after it formally started accession talks with Brussels and is there political patience in Brussels for what is happening in Belgrade? We are talking about all this with the Vice President of the European Movement in Serbia, Vladimir Međak.