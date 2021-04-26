59% polling stations counted in Albania: SP at 49%, DP at 39%, SMI at 7%

TIRANA – As of 6 PM on Monday, around 59% of polling stations have been counted in Albania following the elections on Sunday. The ruling Socialist Party is currently in the lead with 431,193 votes or 48,8%. Democratic Party and its coalition partners currently have 347,223 votes or 39,3%, while the Socialist Movement for Integration has so far won 61,102 votes or 6,91%, Euronews Albania’s interactive map shows. The rest of the votes, little less than 5%, has been won by other participants. Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama is running for a third consecutive mandate. Currently, the projections have SP at 75 out of 140 seats, which would put them over the finish line, Albanian Daily News report.