Bilčík: Rule of law reforms in Montenegro require an exhaustive consultation process

PODGORICA – It is important for Montenegro to appoint the new Ambassador to EU, form an organised negotiating team and focus on the practical issues that do not raise tensions, but rather solve the problems of the citizens, stated MEP Vladimír Bilčík, Chair of the EP Delegation to EU-Montenegro Stabilsation and Association Parliamentary Committee.

In a statement for TVCG, Bilčík assessed that tensions and polarisation in the country were high, Vijesti report. He also commented on the statement of Minister of Justice Vladmir Leposavić, who called into question the qualification of 1995 Srebrenica massacre as a genocide.

“When I saw the statement of the Minister Leposavić, I was shocked, and I believe that it is important to look to the future and all attempts to turn Montenegro or the region back to the past, a dangerous path to inflammatory history,” Bilčík said.

He commended the fact that the country remained on a pro-European course and the alignment with the EU foreign policy, while he found reasons for concern in the manner of implementing the reforms.

“We are worried, especially when it comes to reforming the legal system, the rule of law, the judiciary, the prosecutor’s office. It is important that all changes are implemented after an exhaustive discussion of all decision makers, the Venice Commission “, said Bilčík.

He said that numerous attempts at reform were quick, without consultations.

“We were also clear here – Montenegro must not regress, there must be mutual trust and cooperation between the institutions of Montenegro and the EU,” he added.

As Bilčík said, this refers not only to the rule of law, but also to the announced initiatives in the domain of citizenship, Vijesti report.