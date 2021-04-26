Counting of votes in Albania ongoing, exit polls predict a tight race

TIRANA – The ruling Socialist Party of Albania is in the lead according to 31% of the polling stations that were counted as of 10 AM on Monday, following the elections on 25 April. SP is currently at around 50%, while the coalition around Democratic Party of Albania is around 39%, the official results show, though the numbers could change as there is more than two thirds polling stations remaining. Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI) is at 7%. Various exit polls released yesterday evening showed the Socialists in a tight lead, close to but not guaranteed an overall majority of 71 MPs. There is still a possibility that SMI, or even a small Social Democratic Party of Albania could end up as a kingmaker.