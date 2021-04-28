Kurti says he will not be in Brussels on 11 May, the date announced for a meeting with Vučić

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti has stated that he would not be present in Brussels on 11 May, which was a date scheduled for meeting with Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić as part of the Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue, announced earlier by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Gazeta Express reports.

“I cannot be present at a meeting that I have not confirmed my attendance in advance. What I can confirm is that I will come to Brussels for a working lunch or dinner organised by High Representative Borrell, by mid-May, where leaders of the Western Balkan will be present,” Kurti said.

Kurti has kicked of a two-day visit to Brussels today, his first official trip since he assumed the office as Prime Minister of Kosovo after 14 February election. He is accompanied by two of his deputies, Donika Gervalla-Shwarts and Besnik Bislimi.

Kurti started his visit by meeting with the Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

“I shared our priorities for jobs and justice, our commitment to the EU and urged visa liberalization. We agreed to increase economic cooperation”, Kurti wrote on Twitter.

He also met with the Commissioners for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski and Justice Didier Reynders.