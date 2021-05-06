Lajčák: Success in dialogue with Serbia gives Kosovo EU candidate status

BRUSSELS – EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák said that if Kosovo successfully finalises the dialogue with Serbia by reaching an agreement acceptable to both parties, it means that the country will obtain candidate status for EU membership, Klan Kosova reported. “Undoubtedly for Kosovo, success in dialogue means becoming a candidate country and everything that comes with it. Kosovo has seen a number of concrete results since the start of the dialogue. I am talking about regional cooperation, tax collection, freedom of movement, integration of police and judiciary from the North. There are other examples too”, Lajčák told during the online panel.