Várhelyi: Green light to the application of the new methodology to Montenegro and Serbia

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi tweeted today that the EU Members States had given green light to the application of the revised EU enlargement methodology to Serbia Montenegro, after both had accepted it. “The aim is to make the process more credible, predictable, dynamic, w stronger political steer”, Várhelyi wrote, thanking the Portuguese Council Presidency. Committee of Permanent Representatives – Coreper II met today, with the Enlargement being one of the topics of the agenda. General Affairs Council, on which the ministers will also be informed on the EU enlargement and stabilisation and association process, is scheduled for 11 May.