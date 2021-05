“America is back and it’s going forward”, US President Joseph Biden said on the occasion of his first 100 days. Has Biden done enough or could he have done more, where is our region on the agenda of the United States, what are the positions of the new administration on the agreements signed during the time of Donald Trump and what is the message of numerous non-papers that have appeared recently, we discussed with Teaching Assistant at the Faculty of Political Sciences Marko Dašić.