Bulgarian caretaker government “not to change position” on North Macedonia

SOFIA – During his first public appearance, the new caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Svetlan Stoev reiterated that there will be no change in the Bulgarian position towards the EU accession of North Macedonia.

Stoev, a career diplomat, took over the post from the current Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva today.

“The framework position on the Republic of North Macedonia was adopted by consensus of all political forces in the Bulgarian Parliament, the technical government can not change it, but whatever depends on the technical cabinet, will be done to continue the dialogue with the country”, Stoev said, META reports.

He said that everything was in the hands of the officials of North Macedonia, “who are aware of the Bulgarian position and there should be no speculation that there will be a change during the technical government”. Bulgaria has been blocking the holding of the first accession conference of North Macedonia since November last year due to the disputes over the countries’ language and history.

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev yesterday appointed a caretaker government to run Bulgaria until the country’s new snap parliamentary elections on 11 July. He appointed his secretary for security and defence Stefan Janev as Prime Minister of the technical Government.