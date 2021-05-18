Đukanović discusses NATO’s cooperation with Montenegro and the region with Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović at NATO Headquarters today, commending Montenegro’s contribution to NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, which is “building stability in the Western Balkans”.
They exchanged views on the security situation in the Western Balkans and preparations for next month’s NATO Summit, the press release reads.
The Secretary General emphasised that the NATO 2030 initiative to prepare the Alliance for the future “is at the heart of the NATO Summit in June.” “We must reinforce our defence and deterrence, broaden our approach to security and work with partners to protect the rules-based international order, and I welcome Montenegro’s support in this process,” he stressed.
In a press conference following the meeting, Đukanović confirmed that the most important part of the meeting was focused on continuing NATO’s cooperation with the WB countries.
“I am glad that we fully share the assessments of endangering the European and Euro-Atlantic orientation of the WB through the penetration of certain political interests of countries whose value system and whose goals are opposed to the European and Euro-Atlantic alliance. Unfortunately, this threatens very seriously not only the future of the WB, but I would say, today’s stability as well”, Đukanović said.