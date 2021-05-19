Borrell with WB leaders: EU Integration is a key goal and interest

BRUSSELS – The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, held a working dinner Tuesday evening with six leaders of the Western Balkans in Brussels where they discussed the future of the region and the main challenges facing these countries.

According to the EU statement, the meeting was also attended by Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.

“In an open and frank atmosphere, High Representative Borell and Western Balkan leaders had a joint strategic review of ways to accelerate reforms to meet citizens expectations of the EU integration, as well as approaches to strengthening positive, constructive narratives in the region. They agreed that the integration of the Western Balkans into the EU is a key strategic goal that is in the common interest of both the EU and the region,” the statement said.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation and agreed to continue co-operating in solving global problems, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“With this informal meeting, High Representative Borell has revived the tradition of informal meetings with Western Balkan leaders. Such meetings will be continued in the future,” the EU said.

The dinner was attended by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Montenegrin President Milo Đukanović and BiH Council of Ministers Chairman Zoran Tegeltija.