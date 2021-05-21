EWB SCREENING / Florian Bieber: State of democracy is the biggest obstacle to Serbia’s EU accession

Borders have recently returned to the focus of the region, but the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue has seen no progress. In the meantime, a dialogue between the government and the opposition in Serbia mediated by the European Parliament is ongoing, but its prospects do not seem much better. What is the impact of the dialogue with Pristina and the state of democracy in Serbia on European integration and what should be done with the status quo in the region, we discussed with Florian Bieber, Director of the Centre for Southeast European Studies at the University of Graz and BiEPAG coordinator.