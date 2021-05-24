Borell: Kosovo has met all criteria for visa liberalization

BRUSSELS – The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell declared that Kosovo has fulfilled all criteria for visa liberalization, Euronews Albania reported.

“Kosovo’s visa liberalisation is long overdue: the country has et all related criteria and we now need to make progress on this issue. I will fully support this”, Borell said.

Borell also spoke about the dialogue process, informing that there will be another high-level meeting between Kosovo and Serbia in June, but without specifying the date.

” I will also facilitate another High Level Belgrade Pristina Dialogue meeting in June”, Borell told.

His declaration was shared by EULEX on social media.

German MEP Peter Beyer also reacted to the issue and referred to KFOR as one element that guarantees stability in Kosovo.

“Visa liberalization for Kosovo now! I support Kosovo on its path to the European Union, the mission of KFOR is an important part of that because it brings stability and security in the country”, Beyer stated.