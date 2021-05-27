EP Foreign Affairs Committee adopts the report on Bosnia and Herzegovina

BRUSSELS – In a report adopted today on the 2019-2020 Commission reports on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Members of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) called on the European Council to continue to back the country’s European perspective, “including sending a positive political message on the granting of candidate status”. The Rapporteur Paulo Rangel (EPP) said that Bosnia and Herzegovina was at the heart of Europe and its diversity is at the core of European DNA. “Further reforms are needed, building upon modest progress to date. We support an inclusive dialogue involving reforms that will allow BiH to advance on its European path and to obtain candidate status“, he said. The report was adopted on Thursday by 50 votes in favour, 8 against and 12 abstentions and it will be on the agenda of an EP plenary session.