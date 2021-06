Montenegro is drowning in debt to China, Serbia is drowning with Chinese investments, and political elites are rubbing their hands together thanks to profitable business deals with China, which often present a source of corruption. Has the region already become a hostage to the Chinese economic influence, and is Brussels ready to offer an exit to this situation? We are talking about all of this with Vuk Vuksanović, PhD candidate at LSE and Researcher at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy.