Dayton Peace Agreement included in NATO Declaration mentioning Bosnia and Herzegovina

BRUSSELS – Allies strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a stable and secure Bosnia and Herzegovina in accordance with the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina and other relevant international agreements, encourage domestic reconciliation, and urge political leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric, stated in a joint declaration.

“We commend Bosnia and Herzegovina, an aspirant country, for its contributions to NATO-led operations. We are committed to maintaining strong political dialogue with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and offer our continued support to the implementation of all reform efforts, including through NATO HQ Sarajevo”, said in a document.

According to this declaration, NATO encourages the leadership of Bosnia and Herzegovina to take full advantage of the breadth of NATO cooperative security and partnership tools.

“Allies urge political leaders to work constructively and to demonstrate political will for the benefit of all in Bosnia and Herzegovina in advancing Euro-Atlantic aspirations by implementing the much-needed political, electoral, rule of law, economic, and defence reforms, including through the country’s Reform Programme with NATO, without prejudice to a final decision on NATO membership”, it was concluded in a document that mentions Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Croatian President, Zoran Milanović, announced that his country will not agree with the document if it does not mention Bosnia’s three constituent peoples – Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs, or the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement – the peace deal which ended the Bosnian 1992-95 war and set up the country’s constitutional and institutional systems, N1 reported.

Leaders of 30 NATO member countries gathered at a summit in Brussels on Monday to define the alliance’s reforms to be implemented until 2030, which includes adjusting to challenges such as Russia’s destabilizing activities, the rise of China, terrorist threats, cyber-attacks and climate change.

Seven documents will be adopted at the summit.

Zaev to NATO summit: Leaving a vacuum in this region is not an option

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev said during the NATO summit in Brussels that the entire Western Balkans needed to have a crystal clear Euro-Atlantic and European perspective, N1 reported.

“Leaving a vacuum in our part of Europe is not an option. We need a predictable, credible and re-intensified EU and NATO integration processes,” Zaev told the summit where his country participated for the first time after becoming the 30th NATO member state in March 2020.

Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia are NATO member states, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia still refuse to join. Kosovo cannot join yet since not all NATO member states have recognised it as an independent country.