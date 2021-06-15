Borrell: I encourage Kosovo and Serbia to resume the dialogue

BRUSSELS – The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, encouraged both sides to resume the dialogue and achieve concrete results without further delay, although admitting that it will not be easy, FoNet reported.

He said that today marks an important day for both Kosovo and Serbia.

“Dialogue is not going to be easy. But this process and this sincere engagement by both sides are necessary for the benefit of the people of Kosovo and Serbia. The dialogue and the outcome of the dialogue is the path to the European future of both sides”, stated the EU High Representative.

Borrell said he was glad the dialogue resumed and that it was good it happened while US President Joseph Biden was in Brussels.

He added that he and the EU were committed to fast progress and leaving the past behind.

Borrell said the dialogue was a chance for the entire region to secure long-lasting stability and economic progress, which, according to him, was impossible without Belgrade – Pristina agreement.

On Monday, Vucic said he expected pressure on Serbia to recognise Kosovo’s independence but promised not to yield to it.

On the other hand, Pristina’s officials maintain that no deal was possible without the recognition, war reparation and investigation into missing persons during the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo between local Albanians and Belgarde forces.