fbpx
15. 06. 2021.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Várhelyi with Krivokapić about economic reforms and rule of law

by EWB

BRUSSELS – European Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi met today with the Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapić. According to Várhelyi, during the comprehensive discussion, the importance of implementing economic reforms and progress in the area of the rule of law was emphasized. “Looking forward to a ‘political’ Intergovernmental Conference with Montenegro in June, based on our revised enlargement methodology,”  he wrote on Twitter.

Related posts

The EU without the expected conclusions on enlargement to the Western Balkans

EWB Archives

Boris Johnson resigns

EWB

Zvizdić – Orban: Unquestionable support for the Euro – Atlantic integration of BiH

EWB