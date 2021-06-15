Várhelyi with Krivokapić about economic reforms and rule of law

BRUSSELS – European Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi met today with the Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapić. According to Várhelyi, during the comprehensive discussion, the importance of implementing economic reforms and progress in the area of the rule of law was emphasized. “Looking forward to a ‘political’ Intergovernmental Conference with Montenegro in June, based on our revised enlargement methodology,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comprehensive discussion today with Prime Minister @profKrivokapic. Stressed importance of economic reforms implementation and of progress in the field of rule of law. Looking forward to ‘political’ IGC with #Montenegro in June, based on our revised enlargement methodology. pic.twitter.com/cFrak61FVw — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) June 15, 2021