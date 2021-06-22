fbpx
22. 06. 2021.

European Western Balkans
Video

EWB SCREENING / Jovana Spremo: Citizens of Serbia are not being informed about the EU, nor the Constitutional Changes

by EWB

Serbia is once again not opening chapters, that is clusters, which means that for almost two years there will not be any progress in European integration. Instead, European Union assesses that Serbia has serious problems in the area of the rule of law. Who has not done his part of the job and does Brussels once again fail to see that Serbia is implementing reforms “at the speed of light”? We are talking about all of this with Jovana Spremo, Coordinator for Chapter 23 of the National Convention on EU.

Related posts

[EWB Interview] McAllister: EP was very clear, media freedom a key indicator of readiness for EU membership

Filip Lukić

Opening new Chapter with Serbia was mostly a message of good will to the region

EWB

EWB SCREENING / Sofija Mandić: There is no area in which we have backslide more than in the judiciary

EWB