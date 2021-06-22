EWB SCREENING / Jovana Spremo: Citizens of Serbia are not being informed about the EU, nor the Constitutional Changes

Serbia is once again not opening chapters, that is clusters, which means that for almost two years there will not be any progress in European integration. Instead, European Union assesses that Serbia has serious problems in the area of the rule of law. Who has not done his part of the job and does Brussels once again fail to see that Serbia is implementing reforms “at the speed of light”? We are talking about all of this with Jovana Spremo, Coordinator for Chapter 23 of the National Convention on EU.