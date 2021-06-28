Von der Leyen: Next high-level meeting of the Dialogue to take place as soon as possible

BRUSSELS – The press office of the Government of Kosovo announced today that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote a letter to Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti in which she described the next round of the talks as “essential” and must happen “as soon as possible”, Euronews Albania reported. She welcomed the pledge of Kosovo’s PM to be engaged in the process brokered by the EU. “I welcome your commitment constructively in the EU-facilitated Belgrade – Pristina dialogue. It is essential that the next high-level meeting of the dialogue can take place as soon as possible”, wrote von der Leyen. The last time that PM Kurti met the Serbian President was on June 15.