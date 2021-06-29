Prespa Forum Dialogue: Top-tier regional leaders to gather this week

OHRID / PRESPA – Presidents, Prime Ministers, officials and experts from the Western Balkans and the EU will gather this week for the Prespa Forum Dialogue 2021, hosted by the Government of North Macedonia.

The Conference, titled “Western Balkans: The Missing Puzzle for Completing Europe” is taking place on 1 and 2 July in the Ohrid-Prespa region.

Official opening of the Conference on Thursday afternoon will feature Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, former Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras, former EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and former Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Johannes Hahn, the primary architects of the 2018 Prespa Agreement.

On July 1st the #PFD2021 will officially be opened with the panel "Road to Prespa". Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will give a keynote address & the discussion will feature many key figures

Live:

The opening will be preceded by the Foreign Ministers’ session, which will include FM of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, FM of Serbia Nikola Selaković, FM of Albania Olta Xhaçka and FM of Romania Bogdan Aurescu.

At the #PFD2021, MFA's from #WB6, #EU & other high-ranking officials will exchange views on how the gap between the expressed political will & the actual situation on the ground influence regional cooperation

July 1st

A number of civil society events will include a discussion on how can the Western Balkans be involved and contribute to the ongoing Conference on the Future of Europe, with the participation of CSOs representatives alongside MEP Tanja Fajon and Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service Angelina Eichhorst.

Friday, 2 July, will feature the high-level plenary session “Resetting the EU-US Synergy towards the Western Balkans”, which will include President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović and President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, as well as Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

They will be followed by a panel of the region’s Prime Ministers – Ana Brnabić of Serbia, Edi Rama of Albania, Albin Kurti of Kosovo and Zoran Tegeltija, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to the announcement, the Prespa Forum Dialogue is a platform created by the Government of North Macedonia to enable countries, leaders, organizations, and citizens to build long-term relationships and strengthen partnerships. It aims to inspire and promote good-neighborly relations and cooperation.

European Western Balkans will be reporting from the Conference.