Roaming charges abolished for users across Western Balkans

WESTERN BALKANS – Mobile phone service providers abolished roaming charges for their clients across the region on Thursday. The agreement to abolish roaming charges covers Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Serbia. It was signed in April 2019 at the second Western Balkans Digital Summit in Belgrade. This Agreement, facilitated by the Regional Cooperation Council and the European Union, enabled an all-inclusive roaming area in the Western Balkans. The first stage of implementation brought reductions of 83 and 96 percent in roaming charges before being completely abolished on July 1.