Civil society members urge EU to apply consistent conditionality to the Western Balkans

BERLIN – Inconsistent EU conditionality in the Western Balkans, where the achievements are not rewarded and problems not tackled, is creating problems for the Union, and this needs to change, highlighted the opening event of the Civil Society and Think Tank Forum II.

The Forum, taking place online on the same day as the Berlin Process Summit, is organised by Aspen Institute Germany and Southeast Europe Association. The opening of the Forum featured a video message by German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said that she saw the future of the Western Balkans in the EU, and that both sides should work on this goal.

Aspen’s @valeskaesch and @sudosteuropa ‘s @ManuelSarrazin are about to open this year’s Civil Society & Think Tank Forum II ! Thank you, Federal Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel, for your encouraging remarks. #CSFBerlin pic.twitter.com/4EZ6wWAP7Y — Aspen Germany (@AspenGermany) July 5, 2021

The first panel discussion, moderated by Vessela Tcherneva, Head of Sofia Office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, dealed with the topics of conditionality, reform Agenda, and the future of the EU in the Western Balkans.

Kalinka Gaber, State Secretary for European Affairs at the Government of North Macedonia, warned about the negative effects of the inability of the country to move forward despite fulfilling all conditions.

“Never before has the support for the EU in North Macedonia declined below 75%. It is now at a record-low 59%. This is a result of unclear strategy of the EU to the country and the region as a whole”, Gaber said.

Reacting to the comment by Maciej Popowski, Acting Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission , that the EU needs good stories from the Western Balkans, Gaber said that North Macedonia is a positive story from the region, managing to turn around the trend of a democratic decline.

“In this case, not letting it move forward is disappointing”, adding that the Western Balkans is the most obvious place for the eu to start exercising its role of a strategically important actor.

Acting Director Popowski touched upon the Bulgaria-North Macedonia dispute, saying that it shows the downsides of making an enlargement process more political, which was one of the aims of the new methodology.

He said that the discussion between the EU Ministers on North Macedonia and Albania last month was an emotional one, which is not necessarily the bad thing, because it shows that they are engaged in the process. As for the European Commission, it will continue to cooperate with the civil society and use its inputs in drafting Reports on the Western Balkans.