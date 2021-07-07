Serbian National Convention on EU urges for formal inclusion of the region in Future of Europe Conference

BELGRADE – National Convention on European Union, an alliance of Serbian civil society organisations, has called the EU institutions, Member States and the governments of the Western Balkans to arrange a formal inclusion of the region in the Conference on the Future of Europe. The Convention has urged the relevant actors to enable the participation of the Western Balkans in the plenary sessions of the Conference through government and parliament representatives. It also called the Government of Serbia to actively insist on the inclusion of Serbia in the Conference.”We see the conference on the future of Europe as an important milestone…, because all the crises we have faced in the last ten years have shown the need to seek common answers,” the statement reads, adding that non-inclusion would send an especially wrong message to the young people.