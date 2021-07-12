6th Enlargement Day: The role of regions and cities in the EU accession in focus

BRUSSELS – The European Committee of the Regions, in cooperation with the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU, will hold the Enlargement Day in a fully remote format via Interactio platform. The 6th Enlargement Day will take place on Tuesday 13 July 2021. This unique annual event, organized online this year, will discuss the role of regions and cities in the EU accession process, sustainable recovery pathways in the region and green and digital transition for recovery and resilience. The speakers at the event will be Dr Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), Wolfgang Nozar, Deputy Head of Unit, Enlargement Strategy, DG NEAR, Antonio Ratković, first Vice-President of the Network of Associations of Local Authorities of South-East Europe (NALAS) and Mayor of the City of Sombor (Serbia), Olivér Várhelyi, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Anuela Ristani, Vice Mayor of Tirana, Gašper Dovžan, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, Elton Stafa, Project Manager at Network of Associations of Local Authorities of South-East Europe (NALAS).